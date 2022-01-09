AEW star Daniel Garcia took to Twitter shortly after his face-off with new interim TNT champion Sammy Guevara on last night’s Battle of the Belts television special. Garcia, who will be challenging the Spanish God for the title on this week’s Dynamite, writes, “Slapped him in his stupid annoying face. Keep that tongue in your mouth next time I see you or ima rip it out.”

Slapped him in his stupid annoying face. Keep that tongue in your mouth next time I see you or ima rip it out. https://t.co/olbyLKEWAG — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) January 9, 2022

Also on last night’s Battle of the Belts was Britt Baker defeating Riho to retain the AEW women’s champion. Riho took to Twitter and apologized to fans for not being able to capture gold for the second time.