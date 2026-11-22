An injury resulted in an unexpected finish to a Continental Classic tournament match on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the November 21, 2026 episode of AEW Collision, Daniel Garcia squared off against Brody King in a Blue League match as part of the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.

The bout was abruptly stopped midway through after Garcia suffered an apparent injury and was unable to continue competing.

As a result, King was awarded the victory and three points in the Blue League standings.

Later in the broadcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone provided an update on Garcia’s condition, confirming that he suffered an arm injury but was otherwise doing okay.

“Daniel Garcia, we understand has an arm injury but he is okay and that’s great news.”

The extent of Garcia’s arm injury and whether it will impact his remaining Continental Classic tournament matches has not yet been announced.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Collision Results 11/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.