The official Twitter account for West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that current AEW star Daniel Garcia will be battling Japanese legend and NJPW sensation Minoru Suzuki at their October 8th No Leaf Clover show, which takes place at the State Room in San Francisco California.

Suzuki, who has been absent from a number of recent NJPW cards, will also be appearing at four GCW events here in the states over the next couple months.