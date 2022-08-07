AEW’s Daniel Garcia made an appearance on the Battleground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about Triple H taking over as head of creative in WWE. Garcia worked for WWE on an episode of 205 Live in July 2018, where he lost against Drew Gulak. Fast forward two years later, Garcia made his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

“My time in NXT was maybe a day. Triple H, I’m a huge fan of. I think he’s one of the greatest ever. He was one of my favorites when I was a kid. He’s offered us so many great memories that are kind of like my first memories in wrestling. Like the thumbs up, thumbs down, that kind of stuff is the first stuff that I remember watching when I was a kid. That really made me and my family really strong wrestling fans in that area. I mean, it was hard not to watch Triple H during that time. He was plastered all over the WWE product. He was the franchise player.”

“I think it’s great that he’s taken over. I mean, I don’t know what their plans are over there, but I think it’s great. I think it’s going to give a lot of independent wrestlers great opportunities in professional wrestling at a very high level, and I think that’s good for everybody. More valid places for wrestlers to work is going to create a lot more opportunities for everybody around, and it’s going to create a lot more competition. I think healthy competition, maybe even some unhealthy competition, is good for everybody.”