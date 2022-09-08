Tonight’s jam-packed episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by Wheeler Yuta defending the ROH pure championship against Daniel Garcia in Garcia’s hometown of Buffalo New York.

Contested under pure rules (limited rope breaks, no closed fist strikes) the match was a competitive technical wrestling clinic, with both men showcasing their athleticism and agility on the ground. Despite Yuta’s incredible fighting spirit it was no match for Garcia, who thanks to a ruckus Buffalo crowd, would win and capture the Pure championship.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Neither @WheelerYuta nor @GarciaWrestling relenting control in the early minutes of this title match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/itsyVgDcXZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

.@GarciaWrestling with a devastating back throw off the buckle! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gLlCr5EtOt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

