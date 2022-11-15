Tonight’s AEW Dark episode will feature eight matches.

Dark will see ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia make his second title defense as he goes up against Brock Anderson. Bobby Cruise will be the ring announcer for the bout, while the judges are Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Frankie Kazarian.

This is actually Garcia’s first title defense, but it is airing as his second. Garcia retained over Leon Ruffin on this week’s Elevation episode, but the match with Anderson was taped first. Garcia won the title from Wheeler Yuta on the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite.

These Dark matches were taped on October 28 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT before AEW Rampage hit the air. You can click here for spoilers. You can click here to watch tonight’s Dark video at 7pm ET.

Below is the full AEW Dark line-up for tonight:

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Brock Anderson. The judges are Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Frankie Kazarian, while Bobby Cruise is serving as the ring announcer

* Athena vs. LMK

* Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum and Brett Gosselin

* Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee and Lucas Chase

* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Man Scout, Teddy Goodz and Channing Thomas

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton

* Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET.

