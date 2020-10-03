During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Daniel Puder was asked about rumors that Dana White tried to book a fight between he and Kurt Angle after their infamous encounter on Tough Enough. Here’s what Puder had to say:

I never got a contract on that one. There were minor discussions, but I never talked to – did I talk to Dana [White] about that? I think I might have. I think somebody might have talked to me. I don’t think I had a conversation with Dana. I think he had a conversation with Dana about it. I would have taken the fight, but at the end of the day, if he’s taken that much Vicodin that he says he takes in another interview, I don’t think he would pass a drug test.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Chris Van Vliet. H/T WrestlingInc.