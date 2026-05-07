Danhausen may have found an unexpected potential partner for WWE Backlash, and it’s someone longtime fans will definitely recognize.

As previously noted, Danhausen is currently searching for a tag team partner for his upcoming match at WWE Backlash, where he is scheduled to face The Miz and Kit Wilson.

In recent weeks, he has publicly attempted to recruit several WWE legends for the bout, though none have officially accepted the offer.

Now, however, a television star has entered the conversation.

Former Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World actress Danielle Fishel took to social media this week to tease the possibility of joining forces with Danhausen.

Fishel shared a customized WWE Backlash graphic featuring herself alongside Danhausen while sporting face paint inspired by his signature look.

“Just saying, we have history,” Fishel wrote in the caption.

The post immediately caught attention from wrestling fans online, especially given Danhausen’s long-running pop culture references and crossover appeal outside the wrestling world.

No official announcement has been made regarding Danhausen’s partner as of this writing.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/9 for live WWE Backlash.