Martin Stone, formerly known as Danny Burch in WWE NXT, recently participated in a virtual signing with Ringside Collectibles to discuss all things professional wrestling.

The one-time NXT tag champion spoke about his run with WWE, which ended back in 2022 after the company released him. When asked whether he had any regrets about his time in WWE Stone said the following:

No (regrets about my time in WWE). Obviously, I would have loved to have gotten the chance to be on the main roster. But, you know, out of my hands. I had an absolute blast. I had so much fun there. So, yeah, my only regret is, you know, not getting a chance to be on the main roster but apart from that, it was an absolute blast mate. It was a real pleasure.

Stone is finally all healed up from a string of injuries that occurred in 2021, including a shoulder separation and a broken collarbone. He says in the interview that he’s happy to finally be back.

I first got injured on March 2021 which was the tag match against Finn Bálor and Karrion Kross. That was when I first separated my shoulder. Then I came back for the final NXT black and gold brand, the final taping for that and you know, I did that and then in training a few weeks later, I got my collarbone broken and then it got infected and just, you know, a whole host of problems and then obviously, 2022, I got released in January but I still had to have another surgery June of that year so, finally all done and dusted now so, good to be back. It’s really, really good to be back.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)