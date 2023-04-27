Martin Stone (fka Danny Burch) has his eyes set on competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former WWE NXT star spoke about this topic during a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where he explained why he believes the Japanese promotion is the best in the entire wrestling industry.

I would love the opportunity for both (competing for AEW or NJPW). Specifically New Japan because it’s probably the best wrestling promotion out there. So yeah, but you know, I would love the chance.

Later in the conversation, Stone recalled winning the NXT tag team titles with Oney Lorcan. He says that capturing the titles meant a lot to him, but he tried hard to not to show it because he was a heel at the time.

Again, very surreal night (winning NXT Tag Team Titles). Very, very surreal moment… And it’s hard as well because obviously, we just turned heel so we were not trying to show emotion and you can see on my face, that just went completely out the window… That really meant a lot to me that night. I’ve been a professional wrestler, next month will be 20 years. So, you can’t really get higher than that, you know? To win a title in WWE.

Stone was released from WWE back in January of 2022.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)