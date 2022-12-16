Danny Limelight recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably Limelight’s thoughts on his short stint with AEW, how much of a great experience he had wrestling for the promotion, and how his run got cut short because due to his immaturity and desire to party. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his run with AEW:

AEW did a lot for me that they didn’t have to do. They took a kid who didn’t really have anywhere to wrestle besides New Japan, not that that’s not enough, but in the time of the pandemic, a lot of the independent wrestling shut down. People weren’t wrestling. I had gotten out of the military and went full force into wrestling, I needed to wrestle to be able to support my daughter and live my life. I didn’t have a regular job. I want to thank Tony Kahn because he saw something in me, all those guys did, and that’s why I was put in certain positions and why I felt like I had all the opportunities I did to wrestle guys like Rey Fenix, Matt Sydal, Dynamite debut against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson). I wrestled Kenny twice. I wrestle Konosuke Takeshita, which is probably my favorite match ever. They did the interview and gave me the time on camera to show the world who I am. I’m forever grateful to them for that because if there was no Danny Limelight during the pandemic at AEW, I don’t think Danny Limelight would still be wrestling. I think I would have had to find a job somewhere, to be able to live in LA, first of all, and I think that they took a chance on a kid and I had a lot of fun. I have a lot of respect for Tony Khan, he’s a great person, a lot of guys there are dope people. I enjoyed myself, I had great matches and a great time.

Admits that he got in his own way during AEW run:

It was my fault. I felt like I was still immature. There were certain things that I was doing and I didn’t quite understand business-wise how I should conduct myself. I like to party. I know it’s the pandemic, but I was still trying to go out and hit the club. I was doing shit I shouldn’t have been doing. If I would have just rode the line, I would still be there if I didn’t want to wild out and have fun. It was a professionalism thing. It wasn’t a bad terms ending, I had a great conversation with the people involved. It’s not like I’m banned for life. It was, ‘you just need to go and do a little bit more growing up in the professional wrestling world before you come back.’ I respect them for that. They didn’t call me out on my shit, it could’ve gotten worse, probably. I was wildin’ out.

