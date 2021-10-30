MLW star Danny Limelight recently appeared on Jon Alba’s ONE on ONE to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling related topics, including how he felt about his brief run in AEW, where he worked a number of competitive matchups against top company stars like Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. Highlights are below.

Says he was in a ton of the big matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation

“When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for big matches on Dark or Elevation. I was in the ring with Kenny Omega. I was in the ring with Jon Moxley. Konosuke Takeshita from DDT Pro. I was in the first-ever Elevation match with Jungle Boy. I was put in very serious matches, big matches, in my opinion. To me, they were big matches.”

Says he felt like AEW trusted him to deliver in those big matches:

“Some people might have thought it was just Dark or Elevation, but to me, I was stepping into the ring with contenders for the championships, I was stepping into the ring with world champions, and I think I got to that point and I was put in those situations because I could deliver at any level with anybody.”

