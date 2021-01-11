Indie sensation Danny Limelight recently spoke with Fightful to discuss his time on AEW DARK, where Limelight reveals advice he received from top company executives Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks. Highlights are below.

On getting to work on AEW Dark to showcase his talents:

“I was there and I got to wrestle Jurassic Express. I want to thank Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy ‘cause they really gave me that chance to really show who I was in that first six man that I had with the Jersey Muscle boys. They didn’t have to do that. They could have been selfish, I think. They allowed me to show everybody who had never seen me before that weren’t watching New Japan or United Wrestling who I am. I got to do my stuff. I had fun. Then the next time I wrestled them again with KC Navarro, again, it was another chance for me to showcase my things. Then, I finally have my first singles match with Brandon Cutler, then my match with Brian Cage, then now I got Matt Sydal. It’s just been rockin’ and rollin.’”

Reveals feedback he received from Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks:

“The feedback has been amazing. I definitely talked to the Bucks after all my matches, I wanna know what they see. I talk to Cody. Nothing but positive feedback and I’m excited because I feel in my gut that’s something’s gonna happen for me really soon and it’s only a matter of time. After the year that I’ve had, for me, it just adds more pressure to the next year. I’m probably gonna be the So-Cal wrestler of the year. How do I follow that up the next year? It’s all about consistency and for me in order for me to top the year I had, I need to sign with a major company and I need to continue the work and I need to continue to grind it out this next year. Because if I don’t then they’re gonna say it was a fluke. It was a lucky year, ‘Oh, he only did it because of the pandemic.’ I can’t have that. I’m too prideful and I know that I know what I want. I know that I have that genuine and that authenticity of what I want to do and where I want to be. For me to get there I have to keep grinding. It’s only a matter of time. I’m only getting better. I think that more people are starting to see that now and it feels great. Because from going to just having my dad and my daughter as my fans to now all these people are really cheering me on and I don’t want to let nobody down, including myself.”