Indie wrestling star Danny Limelight recently spoke with Fightful Select about his work with AEW on their weekly Youtube episodic DARK, where he told the publication that he received those opportunities by reaching out o Christopher Daniels, then getting booked by QT Marshall.

Reports are that Limelight is hoping to land a full-time contract with the promotion, but is still open to the variety of options available to him.

Some of the key matchups Limelight has had have been against former WWE superstar Matt Sydal, and a tag team bout against the Jurassic Express.