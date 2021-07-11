Tonight Major League Wrestling is taping their Battle Riot III special from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and the show has already seen one surprise guest. AEW Dark regular Danny Limelight appeared and according to Fightful Select has signed a multi-year deal with MLW going forward.

The report notes that Limelight will no longer be working for AEW for the time being, but the promotion has left a door open for him to return in the future. The publication adds that those in AEW spoke highly of Limelight’s work ethic. His contract with MLW does give him the option to work NJPW if he chooses.

