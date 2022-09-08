Pro-wrestling star Danny Limelight has announced on his Twitter account that he is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

The 31-year-old is coming off a run with MLW, but has also frequently appeared in AEW on their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. However, his last match for them was back in 2021 where he lost to Ethan Page.

When one fan suggested that Limelight try for a run in IMPACT he liked the tweet, indicating that he certainly has an interest. You can see his tweet announcing his free agency below.