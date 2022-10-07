Former MLW star Danny Limelight recently spoke with PW Mania about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his stint in AEW, how much he enjoyed working with Jon Moxley, and how top WWE talent Roman Reigns is his dream opponent. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he had an awesome time working in AEW:

“First of all, like, I had an awesome time when I was in AEW, it was during the pandemic and I think that one of the things that I was most grateful for was that I had a place to wrestle. I have a place where I was making money I was able to provide for my daughter, I had a company that was investing all this time and money into me, to have me on these shows, to put me on Dynamite with Kenny, to have me on Elevation and Dark every week and really give me a platform to showcase my talent to the world.”

His thoughts on Jon Moxley:

“I have nothing but good things to say about everybody there you know. There’s isn’t anybody in particular right now that I could think of that I had any issues with that to this day that still bothers me. It was a fun place for me, I was able to interact with somebody [Jon Moxley] who’s been everywhere, won World Championships everywhere he’s been, from seeing him in AEW, and seeing him on New Japan Strong, and just being able to get in the ring and learn from somebody like him. It’s a learning experience, I have nothing but good things for him to say about him. He struck me as a true professional, as someone that cares about this business. And I had a great time in the ring with him. And I’d love to do it again someday down the line.”

Calls Roman Reigns his dream opponents:

“I’d be dumb to not say Roman Reigns. Let’s be honest right now, that’s the only company I’ve never wrestled for. Well, Ring of Honor either. But so I guess I would say Roman Reigns. That’s my pick. I’ve never wrestled at WWE, but he’s the guy who’s been the guy for like the last two and a half, three years probably now. And I think he’s doing some amazing work. I’m really good friends with Sefa, or, Solo now. I just love what that whole group is doing. Even with Sami there, I think it’s great. I think it’s great television.”