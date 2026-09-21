DDT’s September 19 show in Niigata had one more title change waiting after its main event.

Danshoku Dieno surprised Ilusion with a Lip Lock and a pinfall to capture the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. DDT recorded the change at 3:13 p.m. local time and recognized Dieno as the title’s 1,907th champion.

Ilusion had interrupted Yuya Takashika’s closing announcement to boast about his status as Super Sasadango Machine-class champion. Dieno approached from behind, struck while Ilusion was distracted and left with the Ironman belt.

The ambush reversed the direction of Ilusion’s afternoon. He had opened the card by teaming with Hideki Okatani to defeat To-y and Muni, scoring the deciding fall with Chinga Tu Madre! at 8:03.

Before the unscheduled championship switch, HARASHIMA defeated Super Sasadango Machine in the main event at Niigata Higashi Ward Plaza. The match marked Sasadango’s 24th anniversary in wrestling and revisited a rivalry dating to his first match against HARASHIMA’s HERO! persona in 2002.

Sasadango could not turn the anniversary bout into a victory. HARASHIMA survived the Lehman Shock and finished him with the Somato at 13:27 before Dieno supplied the show’s final surprise.

Source: DDT’s official Niigata results.