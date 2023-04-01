Dante Martin was taken to a local hospital after suffering an injury at ROH Supercard of Honor last night.

As noted, Martin of Top Flight suffered what may be a broken leg during The Reach for The Sky Ladder Match at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event as he and Penta El Zero M were battling on top of a ladder when Penta hit a Destroyer off the ladder bridge down below, sending them crashing through stacked tables on the floor. Martin’s ankle/lower leg seemingly snapped, similar to what happened to Sid Vicious in WCW years ago. Martin immediately appeared to be in pain, and was tended to by officials and medics. Fans in attendance noted that Martin was stretchered away from the ring area, and continued to look as if he was in significant pain.

In an update, ROH owner Tony Khan addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum on Friday nigh and said Martin was at a local hospital. Darius Martin was with his brother, and Khan was waiting for an update.

Khan indicated that Dante may be out of action for a while due to the injury. It was speculated that Darius may be branching out into a singles role while his brother is on the shelf, similar to what Dante did when Darius was injured last year.

“He’s at the hospital right now,” Khan said. “Right before I came out here, I spoke to Darius and they’re all at the hospital. We hope to receive a positive update soon. Dante is in pain, but I’m wishing the best for him. We’re all praying for Dante. He’s an amazing wrestler. Obviously, his brother has been through serious injuries and missed time. We love Darius, too, and missed him when he was out. I guess Dante will also be out of action for some time. We look forward to Darius taking the time to grow and learn from it. Dante is someone who is going to be with us for a very, very long time. I care very much about Dante. I’ve got to him know him since he came up with us during the pandemic, and this hurt a lot of people in the back, including myself. But it hurt nobody more than poor Dante, and we just hope he’s going to be OK.”

Martin has not commented on the injury as of this writing.

As noted at this link, the Reach for The Sky Ladder Match saw The Lucha Brothers capture the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles.

For those who missed it, below are clips from last night’s spot:

HOLY FUCK DANTE MARTIN'S ANKLE DON'T WATCH THIS IF INJURIES GET YOU QUEASY#SupercardOfHonor pic.twitter.com/ihUQuMQA01 — TRIALSMANIA (@TrialsBM) April 1, 2023

