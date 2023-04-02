Good news from Dante Martin.

The AEW star announced on Twitter late last night that he has been released from the hospital following a nasty injury that he suffered at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. The Top Flight member landed awkwardly on his ankle, which gruesomely bent in the opposite direction. The fear was that he had a broken leg but no official diagnosis has been given. You can read the initial report about it here.

In his update, Martin thanks AEW President Tony Khan and AEW/ROH ringside physician Doctor Samson for taking such good care of him the moment he got hurt. He then shares a photo with his brother Darius and Khan, who came to visit him as soon as he got out of the hospital.

Blessed to work for a guy like @TonyKhan. Great to see him right after getting out the hospital last night! Thank you @DocSampson13 and @AEW medical staff!! Comeback Szn.

