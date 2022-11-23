AEW’s Darby Allin has been added to the tag team match that will see Sting and The Great Muta team up for Muta’s retirement match.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Muta, Sting and Allin will team up on Sunday, January 22 at the “Great Muta Final Bye Bye” show from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The event will stream live via FITE and Wrestle Universe.

The opponents for Muta, Sting and Allin have not been announced. This will be Keiji Muto’s final bout as The Great Muta. He will then officially retire at NOAH’s Tokyo Dome show on Tuesday, February 21.

Sting was previously announced for the tag team match with Muta. He recently told Sports Illustrated that he was trying to get Allin to make the trip to Japan with him.

“I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good,” Sting said. “I’m grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I’m looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan.”

He added, “I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me. It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.”

Muta made a surprise appearance on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage back in September, helping Sting and Allin during their win over Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Muta is also scheduled to face WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura at NOAH’s The New Year event on Sunday, January 1 from Budokan Hall in Tokyo.

Below is the announcement from NOAH issued today:

