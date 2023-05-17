AEW President Tony Khan has announced a late addition matchup for tonight’s Dynamite.

International Champion Orange Cassidy will be teaming up with Darby Allin to battle The Firm’s Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. This is a rematch from the 5/12 AEW House Rules live event in Corbin, KY.

TONIGHT

Austin, TX

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

* Sammy Guevara vs. TBA

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush

* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty

* The Outcasts (Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter was pulled from the match due to injury)

* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena

* A follow-up to today’s “important announcement” on AEW Collision