AEW President Tony Khan has announced a late addition matchup for tonight’s Dynamite.
International Champion Orange Cassidy will be teaming up with Darby Allin to battle The Firm’s Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. This is a rematch from the 5/12 AEW House Rules live event in Corbin, KY.
TONIGHT
Austin, TX
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Red hot co-#1 ranked Darby Allin teams with International Champion Orange Cassidy to fight Moriarty & Big Bill in a #AEWHouseRules rematch TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
* Sammy Guevara vs. TBA
* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Rush
* Don Callis will explain why he turned on Kenny Omega
* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty
* The Outcasts (Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) vs. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida (AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter was pulled from the match due to injury)
* Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Adam Cole and The Jericho Appreciation Society will be banned from the arena
* A follow-up to today’s “important announcement” on AEW Collision