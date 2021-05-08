AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin took to Twitter this week and announced that his “shoulder is fucked” following the concrete bump he took at the hands of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

“Long story short my shoulder is fucked but If I got till Wednesday to get my shit together I’ll do just that,” Allin wrote.

It’s likely that Allin is just selling an injury for the storylines. It was reported earlier this week that Allin was OK backstage after the bump, and that he was expected to be good to go for next Wednesday’s title defense against Miro. As noted, if Allin is unable to compete, Miro will win the TNT Title via forfeit.

The Page and Sky vs. Sting and Allin feud is expected to continue, but there’s no word on what AEW has planned for Allin and Miro after next week’s match.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Allin’s full tweet below:

Long story short my shoulder is fucked but If I got till Wednesday to get my shit together I’ll do just that. pic.twitter.com/sA40OAu3c8 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 7, 2021

