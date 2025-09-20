— Darby Allin literally removed Gabe Kidd from the arena on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show opened with Kidd stepping into the ring to challenge Allin, who has been targeting Death Rider members in his ongoing vendetta against Jon Moxley. Allin immediately attacked Kidd from behind, sparking a heated brawl that intensified when the Death Riders joined in — until HOOK and The Opps arrived to even the numbers.

The fight spilled outside the arena, where Allin blinded Kidd with powder, sealed him inside a body bag, and then dragged the bag out of the arena using a truck.

— As noted above, the opening segment of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a brawl between Darby Allin and Gabe Kidd. The fight quickly escalated as the Death Riders got involved, prompting HOOK, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Willow Nightingale to step in.

Joe and Hobbs ran past HOOK to join the action, marking their first on-screen appearance together since the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, where HOOK had assisted the team aligned with The Opps.

After HOOK suffered a concussion, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata welcomed Powerhouse Hobbs into The Opps, a move that eventually led to them capturing the AEW World Trios Championships.

For the first time, the change was directly addressed on-screen. HOOK approached Joe and Hobbs, insisting he could fight his own battles and questioning why they didn’t wait to replace him. Joe responded that opportunities wait for no one and that they had to seize the moment while the window was open.

— You can check out the updated lineup for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron vs. Triangle Of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, & Skye Blue) & Megan Bayne

* Adam Priest & ??? vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

— And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for the September 20th AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event below:

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Riho

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet & Gates of Agony