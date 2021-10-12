AEW superstar Darby Allin recently appeared at the New York Comic Con to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his desire to become TNT champion once again, and how his match with Miro, where he lost the title, has been one of his favorites in AEW. Highlights are below.

Calls his match against Miro one of his favorites in AEW so far:

Out of all of those matches, I can say it was probably the one I lost to Miro. It was lots of fun, but it was during the pandemic, I was having the best matches of my career and long story short, I’d like to run that shit back in front of a live crowd. We’ll continue to show everybody why that championship is the most important championship in AEW.

Says he doesn’t care about the AEW championship because he wants the TNT title back:

Everyone is like, “I can’t wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.’ I don’t give a shit about that. Give me that TNT Championship.

