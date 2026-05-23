Darby Allin is gearing up for war this weekend in “The Empire State.”

And he’s got his sheers with him.

Ahead of his hair vs. title match against MJF at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 24 in Queens, New York, AEW World Champion Darby Allin spoke with The Sportster for an interview (see video below).

During the discussion, Allin took aim at MJF for traveling to Turkey to “save what’s left” of his hair.

“That’s what’s so beautiful about the match on Sunday,” Allin began. “He’s gonna say what he’s gonna say, and I’m gonna tell him right now, I’m shaving his head.”

Allin wasn’t done there.

“Beause people are like, well, why the hair? Why the hair?,” he continued. “I’m like, we’re talking about a man who flew all the way to Turkey to save what’s left of that hair. You know, so that’s like the one thing he holds dearest because he’s willing to go so much lengths to keep it. So if you just take it from him, that’s going to chip away at everything that he represents, you know, and the ego that he’s (got).”

The interview also featured Allin being asked whether or not he has reached the point where he reconsiders a dangerous planned spot when it’s actually time to do it live.

“No, I haven’t reached that point yet,” he claimed. “I haven’t reached that point yet. And at that rate, the adrenaline is so high, you know, it’s going so high that you’re willing.”

He added, “But also I’m very at peace with going to the hospital. So it’s nothing I’m avoiding, you know what I mean? So when you live in that state, I can’t, it keeps you like very, very ready to on edge at all times.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/24 for live AEW Double Or Nothing Results coverage.