AEW superstar Darby Allin recently participated in an AMA with Bleacher Report, where the former TNT champion spoke about a number of different topics, including how vital of a mentor Sting has been to him, and how he hopes for a future showdown with Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to have a Lights-Out match with MJF down the line:

“A lights-out match. I would love to get in there because I played his game. I was beating him in his game, but it’s kind of hard to cheat in a lights-out match.”

Calls Sting an amazing mentor:

“He’s amazing as a mentor. He’s the most humble guy. We sit there all day and just talk. As for being someone I look up to, I was too young when he was killing it at the top of his game, but the older I get the more I’m able to appreciate him.”

Doesn’t see a split with Sting anytime soon:

“That’s not in the cards yet, ever. It’s different when there’s two young guys trying to prove to each other they’re better, but Sting has done everything twice. He has no ego. There is no reason he’d want to split up.”

Wants a match with Bryan Danielson:

“When we go to Seattle, Bryan Danielson. The fact that he has no ego with us: he can wrestle on Rampage. He can wrestle on Dynamite. He can wrestle on Dark. There’s no ego. He’s not like the type that’s ‘I only wrestle on pay-per-views.’ It’s like, ‘No, I’m going to wrestle every single weekend.’ I want someone that’s hungry like that to wrestle against myself. It’s fun, man.”