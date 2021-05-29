AEW superstar Darby Allin was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast where the former TNT champion spoke about all things pro-wrestling, including how his favorite opponent outside of AEW was NXT UK champion WALTER, and why he believes a showdown with NJPW sensation Shingo Takagi would be an excellent encounter. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his favorite matchup outside of AEW was with WALTER:

Dude, I’m going to tell you, my favorite match before coming to AEW was against WALTER. That’s my biggest style is the David versus Goliath. I remember I went to Mexico and then I was telling the promoter, ‘hey man, this style of six-man, just ding-ding-ding, like a million spots, that’s not going to best showcase Darby Allin. I need to sell and I need to do some storytelling.’ I always felt matches against big guys like WALTER was the best thing. So, somebody along those lines, like a WALTER if someone outside of AEW it’d be like that definitely to showcase what makes me me.

Why he believes a matchup with Shingo Takagi would be excellent:

If I had to pick, either somebody like Shingo [Takagi]. I remember back when I used to wrestle guys like Tim Thatcher, The story would just write itself. He would say, ‘you’re nothing more than a sideshow act. You’re not what professional wrestling is.’ Him and WALTER both, that was the stories; ‘you don’t belong here, you’re just a crash test dummy. You’re disgracing wrestling.’ So somebody that’s such a purist, just a straight-laced ass-kicker. That’s who I’d want to get in the ring with and tell a good story with. Someone that, in a weird way, you’re fighting for their respect while fighting them. I feel like a guy like Shingo because he’s through that whole system, so straight-laced and ‘I’m going to kick your ass,’ and I really like that.

