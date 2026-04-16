AEW has a new torch bearer.

And his name is Darby Allin.

The Mount Everest-climbing, four pillar-concept-hating, day one veteran in All Elite Wrestling finally reached the pinnacle, capturing the AEW World Championship with a victory over MJF in the main event of AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru in Everett, WA.

During the April 15 installment of the weekly AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, Allin was given his title shot that he earned with a victory at AEW Dynasty, and took full advantage of it. After getting a pep talk from Sting before going to the ring, Allin blew through MJF in a quick match, capturing the title and celebrating with Sting, and the entire AEW locker room, as the 4/15 broadcast came to a close.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Spring BreakThru Results 4/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

“This isn’t showtime… THIS IS YOUR TIME!” The legend @Sting delivers final words of motivation to @DarbyAllin ahead of his #AEW World Championship match! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZOCRyIq3Ir — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

HERE! WE! GO! It's Main Event time on Dynamite!@The_MJF defends the AEW World Championship against @DarbyAllin! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VIouvRqsEp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

.@The_MJF distracted the referee to score a low blow! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/DZ4OkTHe4b — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

WITH FOUR COFFIN DROPS AND A HEADLOCK TAKEOVER, DARBY'S DONE IT! #AndNEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EcGjPkYEZv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026

First, @DarbyAllin made it to the peak of Mt. Everest. Tonight, HE'S MADE IT TO THE PEAK OF AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0HxmVmfGVL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2026