Darby Allin will make his CMLL debut against Hechicero at Arena Mexico in Mexico City on Friday, October 30. F4WOnline reports that the non-title match is part of the promotion’s Day of the Dead weekend festivities, and tickets for the show have sold out.

The event will be available as a live pay-per-view on MyAEW and through the highest membership tier on CMLL’s YouTube channel. Hechicero holds the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship and is signed to both CMLL and AEW, while Allin is in his third reign as TNT Champion. Before traveling to Mexico, Allin is scheduled to defend his title against Josh Alexander on the October 28 Fright Night edition of Dynamite.

AEW has also announced a return to Twitch for the November 4 Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite. In the announcement carried by PWInsider, Twitch creators will speak with AEW wrestlers starting at 7 p.m. Eastern before getting a ringside view of the show at 8 p.m. Eastern.