AEW superstar and former TNT champion Darby Allin recently took part in a virtual Q&A with The Asylum Wrestling Store and answered a number of pro-wrestling related questions, including his mindset behind the CM Punk tease he made on Fight for the Fallen and his thoughts on the coffin match he had with Ethan Page. Highlights are below.

Says he was actually referring to Sammy Guevara:

No, that’s more Sammy Guevara [we were alluding to] because he calls himself the best ever. Yeah, well people read into it too much. Sammy Guevara, [he] calls himself the best ever so. It’s awesome that people actually care and wanna know what’s going on so.

Talks the coffin match with Ethan Page:

It was sick because I wanted to set the — I wanted to set the pace with like how — because a lot of people sometimes view Coffin matches, Casket matches, whatever you call them, they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re kind of boring’ and you know, it’s kind of like slow paced and I just wanted to go crazy so to be able to be in that spot, set the pace and make history, I’m just — it was sick. It was awesome and I was ready to go psycho that night and I didn’t care if I ended up in a hospital.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)