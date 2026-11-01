Darby Allin has added another impressive accomplishment to his growing list of adventures outside the wrestling ring.

The AEW star participated in Sunday’s New York City Marathon, completing the 26.2-mile race with an official time of five hours, 34 minutes and 34 seconds. Allin maintained an average pace of 12 minutes and 46 seconds per mile.

The annual event takes runners through all five boroughs of New York City and featured more than 60,000 participants this year. Sweden’s Andreas Almgren won the race with a time of two hours and six minutes.

Allin is no stranger to taking on major physical challenges outside of professional wrestling. Last year, he successfully climbed Mount Everest, fulfilling a longtime personal goal.

The marathon also comes during a particularly busy stretch for Allin, who made his CMLL debut on Friday night in a match against Hechicero.

He won’t have much time to recover, either.

Allin is scheduled to return to the ring this Wednesday, November 4, when AEW presents its annual Blood & Guts special.

He will team with Steven Borden, The Young Bucks and Will Ospreay against the Don Callis Family in the Blood & Guts match.