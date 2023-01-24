Darby Allin has made three successful defenses against the likes of Mike Bennett, Juice Robinson, and KUSHIDA since winning the AEW TNT Title.

Darby guest appeared on Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis’ ‘Hawk vs Wolf Podcast,’ and during the conversation, Allin mentioned that he filmed a pilot for his television show.

“I was wearing one (electric shock collar) when we were filming the pilot for my TV show and we were trying to do some skating with the shock collar and stuff like that and I was like, this is impossible. I couldn’t imagine putting that on a dog. Crazy.”

