Darby Allin is medically cleared and ready to cause havoc in AEW.

The former two-time TNT Champion confirmed this news during a recent interview with Friday Night Fights, where he promoted this evening’s Dynamite in Little Rock, Arkansas, which will be the promotion’s 250th episode.

Dynamite 250 is actually my return again because if anyone knows, I broke my foot two months ago and then got hit by a bus and broke my nose, and then returned to the ring. I had one match, I was hung upside down with a rope and then kicked in the face with shoes that had superglued thumbtacks to the bottom of them, and the thumbtacks got stuck in my lip. It kind of messed up my septum, and blood was squirting everywhere. So I am medically cleared after all that, and I am back to rock in Little Rock. It’s gonna be fun, I got a lot of crazy stuff planned.

Allin had been out of action due to a broken foot. He last competed at Double or Nothing in the Anarchy In The Arena matchup, but returned a week ago to attack Brandon Cutler. Check out his full interview below.

