Darby Allin is still your TNT champion.

Allin defeated NJPW superstar and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson on this evening’s Rampage from Los Angeles. The match was a competitive back-and-forth affair, with Robinson nearly stealing the win on multiple occasions, but in the end, the champ retained the title after hitting a top rope Scorion Death drop followed by his Coffin Drop finisher. This is his second successful defense since winning the title from Samoa Joe last week.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

#JuiceRobinson sends the Champ flying over the top rope!

Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/DM89yZLHWg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

What a counter into the Scorpion Death Drop followed by the Coffin Drop by TNT Champion @DarbyAllin to retain the title here on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/UNPVtULaje — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2023

Full results to Rampage can be found here.