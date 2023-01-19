Darby Allin is still your AEW TNT champion.

Allin defeated NJPW superstar KUSHIDA in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite from Fresno California. KUSHIDA put up a great fight, and had worked Allin’s arm to set him up for the hoverboard lock, but late in the match the champ countered a submission attempt and cradled KUSHIDA for the victory.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

KUSHIDA and TNT Champion @DarbyAllin exchanging attacks here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/y8RjGZErZt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

KUSHIDA drives @DarbyAllin's arm into the mat! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q7FraHcpqy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

Insane counter by KUSHIDA! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uUaGh2YadI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

The arm and shoulder of TNT Champion @DarbyAllin in HUGE trouble right now! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bg6CiSo1wI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

#AndSTILL!!! TNT Champion @DarbyAllin retains the title after an amazing battle against KUSHIDA on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/RSbXs5ace1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2023

