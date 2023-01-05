Darby Allin is your new TNT champion.

The Seattle native defeated Samoa Joe in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite after connecting with a series of Coffin Drops. Allin nearly lost on several occasions when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch, but in the end he was able to overcome the odds. Allin is now a two-time TNT champion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@DarbyAllin dives directly onto the TNT Champion from the top of the ladder! It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Xnc6jqnh9x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

Skull meets ring post at the hands of TNT Champion @SamoaJoe Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ape3EZKefi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

#AndNEW!!! @DarbyAllin is now a TWO TIME TNT Champion! What a moment to cap off an incredible first #AEWDynamite of 2023 here on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Hk0NzWNSm0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

