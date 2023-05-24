Darby Allin talks the dangerous stunt he would have done had he been in the 2022 Jackass Forever film.

The AEW star spoke with Fightful about this very subject in a new interview, which included the former two-time TNT Champion discussing his relationship with Jackass legend, Steve-O. Allin begins the conversation by shooting down the rumor that he was alway supposed to appear in the latest Jackass film, but says that a stunt he did with Steve-O almost landed him a role.

I was filming with Steve-O. Remember that skit where I was in a body bag and I went down this drop-in and right into flat. Yeah, so Steve-O was video taping that and he sent it to (Johnny) Knoxville and (Jeff) Tremaine, he was like, ‘Yo, we gotta get this guy in the new movie.’ By then all contracts had already settled and everything like that. I told them, ‘Yo, I’ll do it for free. I just want to have fun.’ So I guess that’s where it stemmed from. People probably think just hanging out with Steve-O, it’s automatically gonna be in Jackass type deal. But it was fun. Maybe it’s a good thing I wasn’t in the movie.

Had Allin been in the movie he would have needed to pull off a dangerous and ridiculous stunt as only the Jackass guys could. Allin reveals to Fightful what his plan would have been.

I had this idea, There’s this thing called the Mega Ramp, it’s at Bob Burnquist’s house. It has the biggest gap, like ramp. I pitched to Steve-O, ‘Put me in a body bag, duct tape me to a skateboard and send me down that.’ I was gonna do the jump for the movie. That was my stunt I had planned for Jackass 4. Maybe it’s a good thing that didn’t happen because who knows how that would have panned out.

This Sunday Allin will join MJF, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara in a triple-threat matchup to determine the new AEW World Champion. The most updated card for Double Or Nothing can be found here.