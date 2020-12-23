Darby Allin did an interview with WrestleTalk to discuss a wide range of topics including his decision to join AEW and why creative freedom played a factor.
Here is what the AEW TNT Champion had to say:
“It wasn’t much of a fight. There wasn’t much of anything. I knew right away that was where I wanted to be. I don’t care if there wasn’t a Dynamite or anything like that. When I hear the words “creative freedom” and being in control of your own destiny, I’m on board, because I ain’t playing anybody’s s*** with controlling me. That’s the reason I dropped out of film school, that’s the reason I quit numerous jobs. You start controlling me, I’m gone. That’s not to be an asshole, it’s not like I’m not a team player. The thing is, I’ll be the best team player if you let me be me… There was no arguments where I was going. I wanted AEW and that was it.”
“It’s literally just me and my friend Max Yoder who films skate videos. It’s a two-man squad, it’s just us. There’s not a twenty-man production unit that does things, it’s just us. It’s beauty, I wouldn’t have it any different. I like to travel very small in packs. Whenever you have a bunch of people around and try and express your art, it might mess with the flow, so I keep it small.”