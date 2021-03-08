AEW TNT champion Darby Allin was one of the many superstars who spoke to the wrestling press in the post-Revolution scrum, with Allin providing insight on the cinematic street fight he participated in with Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and his partner, the icon Sting. Highlights from the champ’s interview can be found below.

On Tony Khan and AEW trusting his vision:

A lot of it goes into them trusting me and seeing my vision. We’ve been putting this work into about a year now with Team Taz and six months with Sting. Me and Tony Khan just sticking to the vision and them trusting my vision because I visualized a lot of this match tonight, and for them to put it out there and not second guess my directing meant a lot to me. They had a lot to say during this whole process.

Says he was involved with roughly 90% of the cinematic:

I would say I was involved in 90% of it. I was doing damn near everything that night. We were, a lot, a lot of work put into this. I was up for weeks helping produce this, so it was a lot. It was a good experience, you know because my ass dropped out of film school, so this was kind of a test to see my directing skills. I had a good time and then everybody trusting me. Ricky busting his ass too and making everything, so it was an honor to be apart of this.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)