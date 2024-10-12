It’s showtime!

During the AEW WrestleDream “Zero Hour” pre-show for tonight’s pay-per-view at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, Darby Allin appeared in a backstage promo segment.

Allin spoke about wanting to see how far Brody King will go tonight in their match, while also talking about how he will one day face Bryan Danielson and will become champion.

Before wrapping up his promo segment, Allin said with a gleam in his eye, “It’s showtime!”

This is obviously the catchphrase of his former tag-team partner, Sting. Whether it was a subtle tease for an appearance by “The Icon” on tonight’s show remains to be seen.

Watch the AEW WrestleDream “Zero Hour” pre-show via the YouTube player embedded below.