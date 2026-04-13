Darby Allin is officially back in the AEW World Title picture, and this time, history could be on the line.

At Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Allin scored a hard-fought victory over Andrade El Idolo in a physical contest, earning himself a future shot at the AEW World Championship. While an official date has yet to be confirmed, the expectation is that the opportunity will come at May’s Double or Nothing event.

It’s a long-awaited moment for Allin. The upcoming title match will mark his first AEW World Title opportunity in nearly three years—and notably, his first singles shot at the championship in almost six years.

This will be Allin’s fourth crack at the gold. His previous attempts include a loss to then-champion Chris Jericho on just the third-ever episode of Dynamite in October 2019, followed by another Dynamite defeat to Jon Moxley in July 2020. Most recently, he competed in a four-way match at Double or Nothing 2023 against MJF, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara, with MJF retaining.

Now, Allin waits to see who will be standing across from him.

If MJF retains the title, it would mark only the second singles meeting between the two, with their first encounter taking place at Full Gear 2021. On the other hand, a showdown with Kenny Omega would be a first-time-ever singles clash.

Either way, Allin’s next title opportunity promises to be a major moment.