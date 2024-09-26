Darby Allin and that damn fluffy pink jacket.

What is the story behind the fluffy pink jacket the AEW pillar has been wearing on television for the past several weeks?

Allow the popular pro wrestling performer to explain.

During an interview with Shirleigh of Fightful, the AEW veteran was asked about the fluffy pink jacket he has been wearing every time he appears on camera in AEW in recent weeks.

“Well, you know the thing is when I broke my foot and then got hit by a bus,” Allin started. “I was watching the show a lot. I thought a lot of people were wearing dark colors.”

Allin continued, “So I figured if I come back wearing a pink jacket—so if you flip through it, if you’re flipping through the channel, you see a skeleton with a skateboard held in a pink jacket, it’s going to pop out really good.”