Darby Allin recently spoke with Jason Hall of iHeartMedia for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling star offered high praise for Andrade El Idolo, and spoke about how he needs to focus on his own career more as opposed to focusing on helping bring new talent up to his level.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On focusing on becoming the face of AEW more than wanting to help bring new faces onto the scene: “I feel like I’m still on my own road. I’m not where I need to be right now to be a mentor in my eyes. I don’t know, I truly — the whole thought of I’ll never be the face of this company is eating me alive and I really need to be concerned with myself. I can’t always keep reaching out and trying to pull people up. A lot of times man, the only way to truly get this done is if they do it themselves. Maybe you can guide them, but at the end of the day, they’re going to have to do it themselves. I can’t be on their ass every week. So, yeah. You either have that dog in you or you don’t. You cannot create a work ethic, you either have that inside of you or you don’t. I don’t have that time to waste telling people to have that work ethic. I need to be on my own road and they’ll be on their own road.”

On feeling like Andrade El Idolo is the best version of himself right now and not being afraid of letting other top talent into AEW in fear of his spot: “I feel like with Andrade leaving and coming back, he truly understood the importance of AEW. He truly understood that. With AEW, it’s all up to you. How high you want to go, how low you want to go, it’s all up to you. If you just go out there and you kick ass in that ring and you’re willing to give everything for this, the favor will be returned. If you could just check your ego at the door, this can give you everything. I feel like Andrade is the best version he’s ever been right now, minus being with Don Callis. It’s incredible, man. I accept anyone that comes into AEW, I’m not concerned with losing my spot like ‘Oh man, if this guy comes in, then I’m going to lose my spot so let’s just guard everyone from coming in.’ No, I welcome everybody as long as they’re going to treat this place with the respect it deserves and doesn’t bring an ego into this. That’s all I ask. Andrade, he’s kicking ass so I want to be in the ring with someone that makes me better because he is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now.”

AEW Dynasty 2026, featuring Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo, goes down this Sunday, April 12, live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.