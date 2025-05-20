Darby Allin has accomplished one of the most grueling physical feats on Earth—reaching the summit of Mount Everest. The AEW star made the climb over the weekend and marked the moment in a unique way: by flashing the iconic Diamond Cutter hand gesture in tribute to wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page.

The gesture didn’t go unnoticed. DDP took to social media to share a photo of Allin standing atop the world’s highest peak, offering praise for the achievement. “HUGE congrats to my boy Darby Allin on his amazing accomplishment!” Page wrote. “And thanks for throwing up the Diamond Cutter at the top of the world!”

Allin also took to Instagram Stories to reflect on the journey and credit Page for helping him take the climb seriously. “I didn’t know shit about mountains and was going to go to this low rent place when I googled how to climb Mount Everest years ago,” Allin shared. “Diamond Dallas Page said f*** that and put me in touch with the right people to do this journey the right way—so thanks Dallas!!”