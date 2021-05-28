AEW superstar Darby Allin recently spoke with Stephanie Chase to hype this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where the former TNT champion will be teaming with Sting to take on the duo of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he feels like he lost the TNT championship at the right time:

Absolutely [it was the right time to lose the TNT Title]. Go out while you’re on top. I don’t wanna overstay my welcome. I don’t wanna be one of these jerk offs that people are always like, ‘Dude, when is he gonna lose this thing?’ So, it was — I felt like it was the right time. So, you know, yeah.

Says he’s been wanting to work with Ethan Page on AEW for a while:

Even before he came in. I [was like], ‘I need to work with this guy.’ Even before he came in, so, we [Darby & Ethan Page] have a long, long history and I wanna tell that story on national television.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)