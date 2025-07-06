Darby Allin is a wild man.

After spending the first half of 2025 away from AEW to pursue his lifelong goal of climbing Mount Everest, the daredevil star has resurfaced with a bang. Allin recently shared footage of himself attempting a reckless car jump on a rugged dirt trail, resulting in a pretty brutal crash.

The chaotic aftermath, posted on social media, showed a deployed airbag, a torn seatbelt, and Allin bleeding — yet he appeared completely unfazed, flashing his trademark fearless attitude.

The viral clip comes as buzz builds around Allin’s return to AEW programming. A recent report indicated that the fan-favorite is “ready for an in-ring return” and is expected back on television imminently.

Despite an initial delay due to injury, Allin is said to have successfully completed his Everest climb without any major health issues.

While AEW has not officially confirmed his return date, sources believe Allin will be back on TV in time to promote his upcoming “Shark Week” appearance on Discovery, scheduled for July 24.