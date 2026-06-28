Darby Allin tied the knot just days before stepping inside one of the biggest matches of his AEW career.

The AEW star married his now-wife, Sara, over the weekend ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

The ceremony was attended by several notable names from the wrestling world and beyond, including Brody King, Alicia Atout, Swerve Strickland, Bam Margera, and others.

The wedding comes a little over a year after Allin proposed to Sara following his successful climb to the summit of Mount Everest in 2025.

With the celebration now behind him, Allin turns his attention to Forbidden Door, where he’ll compete in a 12-man steel cage match. He’ll team with Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong to take on the team of MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kevin Knight, and Andrade Idolo.