The main event for next week’s AEW Dynamite show has been announced.

And it’s a big one.

In what will be his first official title defense his shocking AEW World Championship squash match victory over MJF this past Wednesday night in Everett, WA., newly crowned AEW World Champion Darby Allin is gearing up for a “Psycho Killer” in Portland, OR.

On Friday evening, All Elite Wrestling officially announced that Darby Allin will be defending his AEW World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa on the April 22 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

Also scheduled for the 4/22 episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, are Mina Shirakawa vs. Hikaru Shida, and Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.