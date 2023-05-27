Darby Allin opens up about his mentor, Sting.

The AEW star spoke about The Icon during a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada. During their conversation the former two-time TNT Champion was asked whether he had any interest in wrestling Sting before the Hall of Famer officially retires. This is what Allin had to say.

I want to be a tag team. That’s what I want to do. I don’t think it will prove anything if we wrestle each other. I think proving something is how we were a solid team from the start to the end.

Allin later states that he will do everything in his power to assure that Sting’s sendoff is one that will be remembered forever. He adds that the 64-year-old legend still has a chip on his shoulder to prove that he’s one of the very best in the world.

There is nothing I won’t do to make sure that man’s career ends legendary just like the rest of it. I refuse for that man’s career to end and for people to be like, ‘Eh, alright.’ You’ve been seeing Sting jumping off balconies. He has a chip on his shoulder. He has a bigger chip on his shoulder than some of the younger guys on the roster. People, step up your game!

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the status of Sting during the Double or Nothing media call, where he stated that whenever Sting does decide to retire it will be one of the biggest wrestling events of all time. You can check out those comments here.